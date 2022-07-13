South African Man Dies After Viral Video Shows Him Downing an Entire Bottle of Jagermeister in 2 Minutes for Drinking Competition

A South African man has died after finishing off an entire bottle of Jagermeister in just under two minutes as part of a binge-drinking competition, according to reports.

The man, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, suffered lethal side effects after downing the entire bottle of Jagermeister during a binge drinking competition in Limpopo, South Africa.

Video Shows the Man Chugging the Bottle Before His Death

The man reportedly collapsed after polishing off the bottle in the competition where competitors win money if they consume a bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes.

A viral video showed him gulping down an entire bottle of Jagermeister in less than two minutes over the weekend, while people clap and cheer him on. Shortly after chugging down the bottle, the man collapsed. Watch the video below:

Incident Under Investigation

Police in Waterval, outside Louis Trichardt, have now opened an investigation into the death of the unidentified man. Jagermeister is a German digestif liqueur that has an alcohol by volume of 35 per cent.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident took place at a local liquor outlet at Mashamba village in Elim, South Africa. Mr Mojapelo said the patrons participated in a drinking competition, in which the person who could consume an entire bottle of Jagermeister within a specified time would win R200 (about $12) in cash.

"It follows an incident of apparent misuse of alcohol that took place at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashamba Village, where the patrons allegedly participated in what they called a 'drinking competition', in which the winner who could consume the entire bottle of Jagermeister, within a specified time, would get R200 cash," Mojapelo said.

"One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic, where he was certified dead," Mr Mojapelo said, according to local media.