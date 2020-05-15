The stunningly beautiful Soraia Di Fazio has spiced up her instagram handle lately, thanks to the quarantine period. She has been posting hot and sultry pictures of herself in sexy lingerie and bodysuits. The Italian glam doll is a model and actress, who has been active in the entertainment industry for many years. She is popular for having worked in television soaps with the Mediaset Network.

The brunette beauty, has also graced the pages of the iconic Playboy and FHM magazines and raised temperatures to a whole new level with her oomph and hotness. Soraia is quite active on all her social media platforms, especially on Instagram where it combines her work and interaction with her sea of fans. Just recently, the sultry siren posed in a lace burgundy and black lingerie set with garter belts and posted another set posing in red lace lingerie. She captioned the image, ''At home but with style.''

How Coronavirus has Ravaged Italy

Soraia stated that the coronavirus has battered Italy leading to fear and grief across every nook and corner of the country. Referring to how the pandemic has drastically changed her life, she told IBT:. "I currently live in northern Italy, which is the part most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The lives of all Italians have been turned upside down by this unexpected virus that has drastically changed our way of life.''

The model revealed that she had to cancel her photoshoots and travel plans just to stay safe and healthy. ''For two months we were allowed to leave the house only to buy basic necessities and for proven health needs. It was difficult for me to revolutionize my lifestyle and live in a rigid quarantine. For the moment, I had to give up traveling and everything that represents my job.''

She said she kept herself busy and productive at home by being active on social media and hoped that Italy and the whole world will recover from the deadly pandemic. ''But I tried to keep myself as active as possible on social media, hoping for a quick and painless recovery for my beautiful country, which after such a dark period is slowly recovering."

Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reported 223,096 positive cases and 31,368 deaths as of May 15, 2020. The country has been in a lockdown for more than two months now. The government has eased the lockdown in order revive economic activity.