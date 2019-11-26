Video game and digital entertainment giant, Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES), launched two new bundle packs for PlayStation 4 FIFA 20 and PlayStation 4 Pro FIFA 20 on September 27, 2019.

PlayStation 4 FIFA 20 Bundle Pack

Retail at a promotional price of SGD 479, the bundle includes 1 jet black PlayStation 4 console with 500 GB HDD, 2 DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers, 1 PS4 FIFA 20 standard edition Blu-ray Disc, one-year extended warranty service, and a 3-month subscription voucher card to PlayStation Plus- valid till 20 September 2020.

As a bonus, an FUT 20 rare gold players pack redemption voucher card and 3 Icon loan Players for 5 games, have also been included in the bundle.

PlayStation 4 Pro FIFA 20 Bundle Pack

The bundle consists of a jet black PlayStation 4 Pro console with 1 TB HDD, a FIFA 20 standard edition Blu-ray Disc, two DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controllers, a 3-month subscription voucher card to PlayStation Plus- valid till 20 September 2020, and one-year extended warranty service for PlayStation 4.

Bonus content for the bundle includes a FUT 20 Rare Gold Player Pack redemption voucher card and 3 Icon loan players for 5 games. The bundle packs retail at a promotional price of SGD 629. They are available at PlayStation Authorised Dealers, Sony Stores, and selected Sony Centres.