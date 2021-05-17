Song Joong Ki to Play Lead in 'Space Sweepers 2'? VFX Team Ready to Work on Part 2

Song Joong Ki–Kim Tae Ri starrer Netflix movie Space Sweepers is likely to get a sequel. Star News reported that Sci-fi movie Space Sweeper's lead VFX supervisors Jeong Seong Jin and Jeong Cheol Min have agreed to work on the sequel of the movie, stated Koreaboo. The news has not been confirmed yet by Netfix but reports state that the duo has agreed to lead the VFX team for the second part of the original movie.

It can be noted that Jeong Seong Jin and Jeong Cheol Min had won the technical award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for the movie Space Sweepers. However, so far there is no confirmation about the cast of the movie. The original movie starred Song Joong Ki as pilot Tae Ho, Kim Tae Ri as Captain Jang, Jin Seon Kyu as Tiger Park (Jin Seon Kyu), and Yoo Hae Jin as the voice of a Victory ship robot named Bubs. Richard Armitage had played the role of James Sullivan, anti-hero of the movie.

But it is not known yet if the original cast will be retained. There is no confirmation about the same from the agencies of these actors including History&DC that manages Song Joong Ki. However, Apart from pending project Bogota, Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki has not announced new movie or drama yet.

Space Sweepers' Popularity on Netflix

But considering the fact that Space Sweepers ranked number 1 on the first day of its release on Netflix, the news of sequel does not sound impossible. The film also had topped the streaming platform in at least 16 countries including France, Malaysia, Croatia, South Korea and the Philippines. It also topped Netflix's daily top 10 rankings in 80 countries upon its premiere. Space Sweepers was watched by 26 million households in Netflix during the first 28 days after its release.

Revealing his idea behind the movie, director Jo Sung Hee had told that he just wanted to see an ordinary Korean saving the planet. It was the first Korean space blockbuster, released on Netflix on February 5, 2021.

In Space Sweepers, James Sullivan [main villain of the movie] gets exposed and people denounce him. Thus, it looks like if the sequel of Space Sweepers is made, it will get a new villain. But the lead cast is not likely to change. However, it all depends on the schedule of the actors and the new storyline of the movie. One will have to wait for the official confirmation from Netflix or agencies of the actors to know if sequel of Space Sweepers is on the cards.