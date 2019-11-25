Popular South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has again hit the headlines and this time with her friendship with actress Jo Yeo Jeong. On Saturday (November 23), Jo Yeo Jeong posted several photos on her Instagram handle, where she was seen posing with her trophy from the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards. She won the Best Actress Award for her role in the film titled 'Parasite' at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony.

In the caption, the actress humbly wrote: "Ah... I never imagined I'd be going home with a Blue Dragon trophy..."

Who's more beautiful

Later, Song Hye Kyo affectionately commented on the post by saying: "Miss, you're beautiful." In response to Song Hye Kyo's love, Jo Yeo Jeong replied playfully saying, "Thank you, miss who's even more beautiful." This conversation between the two actresses won the netizens' hearts and they appreciated the gesture by showing love to both of them.

Apart from "Parasite," Jo Yeo Jeong recently appeared in the critically acclaimed JTBC drama "Beautiful World," while Song Hye Kyo most recently starred in the hit tvN drama "Encounter." Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo celebrated her birthday on Friday and she was overwhelmed for receiving so much love from all her fans across the globe.

Song Hye Kyo fans

The 38-year-old actress thanked fans who celebrated her birthday with her. The Descendants of the Sun actress took to Instagram on Friday and wrote: "Thank you to all the Korean and international fans who wished me a happy birthday. I will always remember the love you shower me with."

Apart from the message, Song Hye Kyo also shared several pictures of her fans celebrating her special day. Some of the fans have sent in certificates of proof of volunteer work and charitable donations done in her name. This includes Song Hye Kyo Baidu Bar which is planning to hold a "Song Hye Kyo's Drawings of Love class" for children with hearing disabilities.

This year, the actress also created a record by becoming the first Korean actress to get a large birthday advertisement run in Times Square on November 17 for her birthday. The Times Square event was organized jointly by the Korean and the international fans of Song Hye Kyo.