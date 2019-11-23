Popular South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo celebrated her birthday on Friday and she was overwhelmed for receiving so much love from all her fans across the globe.

The 38-year-old actress thanked fans who celebrated her birthday with her. The Descendants of the Sun actress took to Instagram on Friday and wrote: "Thank you to all the Korean and international fans who wished me a happy birthday. I will always remember the love you shower me with."

Apart from the message, Song Hye Kyo also shared several pictures of her fans celebrating her special day. Some of the fans have sent in certificates of proof of volunteer work and charitable donations done in her name. This includes Song Hye Kyo Baidu Bar which is planning to hold a "Song Hye Kyo's Drawings of Love class" for children with hearing disabilities.

Special birthday record

This year, the actress also created a record by becoming the first Korean actress to get a large birthday advertisement run in Times Square from November 17 for her birthday. The Times Square event was organized jointly by the Korean and the international fans of Song Hye Kyo.

Though such huge birthday advertisements have become extremely popular among celebrities, but being the first Korean actress to have received such an honour surely makes it very special for the 37-year-old actress.

Yoo Ah In wishes Song Hye Kyo

Meanwhile, some of Song Hye Kyo's colleagues also wished her on her birthday. Actor Yoo Ah In celebrated the actress's birthday by sharing photos with her and a beautiful bouquet on his Instagram account. The 33-year-old actor wrote, "Long live the queen" as a caption of his social media post.

On the professional front, Song Hye Kyo is said to be looking over offers for her next drama role to make her return as an actress.