WhatsApp is clearly the most popular instant messaging application in the world, allowing millions of users to help communicate via message, call or even video call. Despite several internet-based messaging apps, the Facebook-owned platform is hugely popular serving over a billion users globally. But some of those users are going to face their worst nightmare.

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to improve the user experience. While many more interesting features are underway, it's worth noting that some iPhone and Android smartphone users won't be able to get the taste of some upcoming features.

Starting February 1, 2020, WhatsApp will stop working on Android smartphones running Android 2.3.7 version and iPhones powered by iOS 7. It means that those users won't be able to create new accounts or re-verify their existing accounts. But it looks like the end of support won't affect a lot of users as the aforementioned versions of mobile operating systems are extremely old and rarely in use.

WhatsApp's end of support for some older Android and iOS devices is not a huge surprise. At least not as shocking as when it had ended support for Windows Phone devices a few months ago. While WhatsApp is still available in the Microsoft Store, it won't be after July 1, 2019. The app had stopped working on Windows phones after December 31, 2019.

Going by WhatsApp's requirement, Android phones running Android 4.0 or later and iPhones running iOS 8 or later will be able to enjoy all the features of the app and won't have to worry about discontinuation any time soon.