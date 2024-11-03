Social Media Star Squirrel 'Peanut' Euthanized by NY Officials for Rabies Testing—Trump Supporters Demand Justice, Elon Musk Expresses Condolences

New York state officials recently euthanized Peanut, a well-known squirrel with a substantial social media following, sparking widespread public outrage. Peanut, who rose to fame for his cute antics and iconic cowboy hats, was seized by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) during a recent raid on his owner's residence.

Mark Longo, Peanut's owner and operator of P'Nut's Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, adopted the squirrel seven years ago after finding him as an orphan. Over time, Peanut became a beloved figure online, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Fans adored watching Peanut enjoy waffles or wear playful costumes, such as tiny cowboy hats or bunny ears.

The DEC confirmed Peanut's death, along with that of a raccoon named Fred, in a statement issued alongside the Chemung County Department of Health. The seizure took place on October 30, following complaints about the living conditions of the animals. DEC officers cited concerns over potential rabies exposure, stating that a person involved in the investigation had been bitten by Peanut. The animals were euthanized as part of standard rabies testing protocol.

Longo expressed his grief over the incident, describing Peanut as the "best friend" he had ever had. In an emotional Instagram post, Longo shared memories of his time with Peanut, along with a video montage showcasing the squirrel's playful personality. "RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best seven years of my life," Longo wrote.

P'Nut's Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, which Longo founded with his wife Daniela in April 2023, provides shelter for over 300 animals, including alpacas, goats, and horses. Longo stated that he had been working on getting Peanut certified as an educational animal to comply with state regulations, making the seizure and subsequent euthanasia all the more heartbreaking for him and his supporters.

The DEC's actions quickly drew ire on social media. Many expressed outrage, arguing that Peanut's seizure was unnecessary and overly harsh. Some users claimed that the complaints leading to the seizure were made by online users opposed to Longo's work. Longo himself speculated about this possibility in a post following Peanut's seizure, saying, "Well, internet, you won."

The outcry extended into political territory as well, with some supporters of former President Donald Trump using the incident as a rallying point. Users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) circulated images of Peanut in a red Trump hat and used the hashtag #SquirrelsForTrump. Influential social media figures, such as Ian Miles Cheong and Andrew Tate, weighed in, criticizing the government for what they saw as excessive intervention.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk also commented on the situation. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted on X, saying, "The government should leave people and their animals alone." Musk later expressed condolences to Longo, writing, "RIP Peanut. President @realDonaldTrump will save the squirrels."

The DEC defended its actions, stating that keeping wildlife like squirrels and raccoons as pets poses health risks and is illegal without proper permits. They added that the seizure was part of a larger investigation into "potentially unsafe housing of wildlife that could carry rabies." The agency has urged anyone who had contact with Peanut and Fred to consult their doctor for potential rabies exposure.

Despite the loss, Longo has vowed to continue his work at P'Nut's Freedom Farm. He announced plans to organize a fundraiser in Peanut's memory to support the sanctuary's mission. "I'll never give up on this nonprofit or on those who fell in love with Peanut," he said, thanking supporters for their overwhelming messages of support during this difficult time.

The story has left social media divided, with some users backing the DEC's decision based on health concerns, while others call for more compassionate handling of animal rescues and sanctuary operations.

