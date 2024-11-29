Social Media Personality Who Criticized Drug Use, Homelessness in San Francisco, Arrested on Human Trafficking Charges

A man known for making social media videos criticizing drug abuse and homelessness in San Francisco has been arrested on human trafficking offenses.

Police said Ricci Wynne, 39, and a woman were detained at the San Francisco International Airport just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Wynne was arraigned on one count of pimping and one count of pandering by procuring charges.

DA: Evidence of Human Trafficking Found on Wynne's Phone

According to police, officers searched his home on the 300 block of Fremont Street and found probable cause to arrest him.

The DA on Wednesday said Wynne allegedly had phones that "contained evidence of sex advertisements for a woman, communications of the woman being available to have sex in exchange for money, and the collecting of money."

Police said officers were investigating a previous incident when they detained Wynne, and the woman was later released.

"Holding those accountable who engage in the sexual exploitation of women will always be a priority of the San Francisco District Attorney's Office," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement about the charges. Wynne pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to the DA's office.

Who is Ricci Wynne?

Wynne is active in the San Francisco political community, including WE San Francisco, a political, community-led movement to "solve San Francisco's most challenging problems." Wynne, a vocal Trump-supporter, is listed as a member of their campaign team, calling him a "video vigilante" who shines a light on problems in the city such as high crime rates, drug abuse and homelessness.

After serving a two-year prison sentence for drug and weapons charges that began in 2019, Wynne rose to internet stardom over his videos of people passed out on the streets, in the depths of mental health episodes, or selling drugs. He has also appeared on Fox News multiple times to criticize San Francisco.

He and others say they share their content in the name of exposing the issues the city faces and putting pressure on elected officials to do better.

Wynne remains in the San Francisco County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.