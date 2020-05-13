Since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, health experts have been suggesting people maintain a social distance as it is considered one of the effective measures to not contract the infection. As a result, many have been finding innovative ways to keep a safe distance from others.

Now, the video of a woman, wearing a meter-stick hat, has been doing the rounds on social media. The innovative hat with a metre long strip attached to it, worn by the woman supposedly acts a barrier without allowing people to come closeby.

"This is a one-metre hat. Please respect distancing!" reads the message written on the hat for the fellow pedestrians. The video has been captured from Champs Elysees in Paris, France.

"A passerby wears a one-meter wide hat to keep the distance !! (Paris)," captioned a social media user Amar Taoualit, who shared the video on Twitter.

However, the idea has received a mixed response from the netizens. While many have applauded her for doing something to promote social distancing, others are of the opinion that it is not that effective as people can still walk up to her directly or from behind.

"She is so smart if the people don't understand what is social distancing she will teach them," wrote a Twitterati. "See! Even the French are making a mockery of the social distancing guideline," commented a social media user. "If she wants to make it 1m., she has to get a stick of 2 m. (1m per side) and another for front and back. But, what she really wants is to be noticed and she's getting it. Simply don't pay attention to such irrelevant things," suggested another netizen.

School kids wearing similar headgears

Recently, photos of school students back in Chinese schools wearing a similar headgear to follow social distancing guidelines had surfaced online. The students were spotted wearing DIY colourful hats with 3-foot-long horizontal plumes extending on both sides apart from covering their faces with masks.

Meanwhile, it is understood that similar hats were worn during the Song dynasty in China in order to stop officials from whispering and conspiring with each other at the court.