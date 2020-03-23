Former president of Spanish giant Real Madrid, Lorenzo Sanz has died aged 76, after contracting Coronavirus, his son Lorenzo said on Saturday, March 21.

The former Los Blancos president was taken to hospital on Tuesday, March 17 as he had been suffering from the Novel Coronavirus. His son said he had a respiratory disease.

The ex-president of Real Madrid

Sanz presided over the club between 1995 and 2000, in which they won two Champions League titles and one La Liga crown among other trophies. Their 1998 Champions League triumph was the first time they had won Europe's top prize, which they have lifted a record 13 times, in 32 years.

"My father has just passed away. He didn't deserve it to end this way. One of the bravest and hard-working people who I have known in my life has left us," Lorenzo Sanz Jr. said on Twitter.