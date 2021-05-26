So Ji Sub Returning to TV After 4 Years? 'My Secret Terrius' Actor in talks to Star in Dr Lawyer

One of the most highly paid actors of South Korea, So Ji Sub, is likely to make his small-screen comeback after a long hiatus of four years. The Oh My Venus actor was in news in April 2020 after he married his long-time girlfriend Jo Eun Jung.

So Ji Sub is currently paid $89,800 per episode (Korean dramas). According to reports he is in talks to play the lead role in upcoming drama Dr Lawyer. It is likely that fans can see their star again on TV screen after four years. His latest project was My Secret Terrius.

If So Ji Sub decides to accept the offer, he will play the role of Han Yi Han, a genius medical surgeon. The plot revolves around the genius doctor who loses everything after his surgery records are manipulated. The story is about the doctor who takes a revenge and instead of acting like a loser, he makes a comeback as medical lawyer. Thus, he strives to punish those involved in medical malpractices. The drama is in talks for a collaboration with the channel MBC. It is likely to go on air in the first half of 2022.

So Ji Sub Movies

So Jii Sub's break from dramas does not mean he was away from the entertainment field. In fact, he was busier than ever, as he was acting in multiple films. In 2017, he starred in critically acclaimed drama The Battleship Island, depicting the history of thousands of conscripted Joseon people being forced to work to death during the Japanese colonial era. He played the role of a fighter who brings peace to the Jongno district. Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki too played a major role in the movie.

In 2018, So Ji Sub starred in a romance film Be With You opposite Son Ye Jin. In 2018, he won the Grand Prize for his performance in the drama My Secret Terrius at the MBC Drama Awards. In 2020 he starred in the thriller film Confession. Currently, he also has Choi Dong Hoon's upcoming crime science fiction action film in his kitty.

So Ji Sub is also the CEO of the agency 51K. The company manages stars including Ok Taecyeon, Lee Seung Woo, Cha Hak Yeon and others. So Ji Sub had made his relationship with Jo Eun Jung public in 2019. He registered his marriage with television announcer girlfriend on April 7, 2020.