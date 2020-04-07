South Korea's popular actor So Ji Sub has officially registered his marriage with longtime girlfriend Jo Eun Jung on April 7. So Ji Sub's agency 51K released an official statement in this regard congratulating the couple. "So Ji Sub has met someone he values a lot and has tied the knot with her. The couple who had announced their relationship in May 2019 has made their relationship legal today on April 7, as they registered their marriage."

"As So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung wanted to quietly cherish the most happy moment of their life, they held a quiet wedding with only their immediate families. Meanwhile, the couple also donated 50 million won to Good Neighbors and provided tablets and smart devices to children who are in need of support with regard to education."

"We express gratitude to everyone who loves and supports So Ji Sub, and in consideration for his non-celebrity spouse, we ask for your generous understanding of not being able to reveal details regarding their marriage," the agency stated.

Reacting to News1, So Ji Sub's agency 51K also clarified that it was not a shotgun marriage, but the couple decided to tie the knot after seeing making sure of positive feelings for each other. The 42-year-old So Ji Sub is well known for his acting in dramas What Happened in Bali, I'm Sorry, I Love You, Cain and Abel, Phantom, Master's Sun, Oh My Venus, My Secret Terrius and his performances in the movies Rough Cut, The Battleship Island, Be with You.

So Ji Sub won the major "Daesang (Grand Prize)" at the MBC Drama Awards recently. He is all set for thriller film Confession in the year 2020 and also another sci-fi movie this year. Whereas, the 26-year-old Jo Eun Jung who made her television debut as a reporter for gaming programs on OGN continued her career as a reporter on SBS's "E-news Exclusive." She had interviewed So Ji Sub in 2018. But she quit her profession as a reporter in the same year.

So Ji Sub shared his thoughts with his fans after registering the marriage. He wrote through his agency's Instagram handle: "Hello, this is So Ji Sub. As of today, I am at a new starting point in my life with my spouse. As of April 7, I am hoping to greet you all as the head of a household after completing my legal registration for marriage, and also as a more responsible actor. You were probably very shocked at the sudden news, but this is a decision that I came to after a long time of serious thoughts so I hope that you will continue to cheer me on and watch over me as you have for such a long time. My heart is heavy to relay this marriage news during such a difficult time, but I will do my best to always live with a grateful heart, and to show you a good side of me as an actor. Please take precautions for your health, and I will see you soon. Thank you always."