SNL Fans Demand Show's CANCELLATION After Heidi Gardner Leaves Iconic Sketch Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live (SNL) fans have expressed disappointment after Heidi Gardner confirmed that she is leaving the show after eight years. She is one of four cast members who will not return to the iconic sketch comedy series for Season 51 on NBC. Cast members Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow also recently confirmed their exit from the television program.

Gardner has been a part of the show for eight years, and the fans are not happy to hear about her exit. They shared their disappointments online through various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The messages ranged from "Heidi Gardner is leaving SNL. So I blocked Chloe Fineman" to "Heidi Gardner leaving is a huge loss for SNL".

Fans' Reactions

I think we should cancel SNL at this point like what's even the point since we're getting rid of so much talent already.

Okay, these #SNL departures haven't really me at all yet... but Heidi Gardner leaving is BIG. She's insanely good. She's got her own show or movie star breakout role incoming. Bowen will be next. And of course, Kenan isn't going anywhere.

Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner ALL GONE?? SNL is so over guys...

The show was horrendous last few years not even funny but Heidi Gardner was one of the best. Good luck to her.

Sacking Longfellow and Heidi Gardner now is unthinkable. Absolutely insane move.

SNL is dead. Cracker Barrelled.

Gardner joined SNL in 2017 as a featured player during Season 43. She was promoted to the main cast in 2019. The Missouri-born actress is best known for creating Bailey Gismert, a teen critic and a hilarious character, who often appeared in the Weekend Update Segments of SNL. During her time on SNL, Gardner wrote and starred in many memorable sketches. She also impersonated several high-profile celebrities, including Reba McEntire and Kim Kardashian.

Gardner hinted at her exit from the show during her appearance on Craig Ferguson's Joy podcast. She shared that things are a little tough behind the scenes, and she was feeling fatigued.

"I will say the only thing that I've started to feel a little bit is just sketch fatigue, or idea fatigue. At this point, after doing Groundlings and SNL for so long, I'm like, 'I've written a lot of sketches," the actress shared.