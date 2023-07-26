SMTOWN LIVE 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

SMTOWN LIVE 2023 will take place in Indonesia this September. SM Entertainment shared the details of the upcoming event through their official social media accounts. The firm revealed the date, time, venue, and lineup of the musical show, which will feature the live onstage performances of several K-pop artists and bands.

The annual star-studded event will be held in collaboration with KB Bank. According to the entertainment company, 2023 is a meaningful year for the musical show to take place in Indonesia because this year marks the 50th anniversary of Korea-Indonesia diplomatic ties.

"SMTOWN LIVE 2023 SMCU PALACE @ JAKARTA with KB Bank will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 23rd, 2023, making it all the more meaningful as the year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Korea-Indonesia diplomatic ties! From TVXQ! to the SM NEW BOY GROUP, SM boasts an incredible lineup of artists for the concert!" SM Entertainment stated.

Here is everything about SMTOWN LIVE 2023, like the date, venue, lineup, and live streaming details.

Date, Time, and Venue

The music show will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. It will begin at 6 pm WIB with a worldwide live telecast. K-pop fans can watch the live musical program.

Lineup

The lineup of performers includes TVXQ, Super Junior, Red Velvet, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and aespa. The new boy group of SM Entertainment will also take part in the musical event.

Several netizens were disappointed with the lineup. They shared their disagreement on various online communities and social media platforms. Here are a few of them:

NO EXO?? BYE!!

We want the setlist to consider if we should go or no... especially if my girlies only gonna sings 3 songs with no solo stage.

YOU DONT EVEN GIVE TVXQ A COMEBACK THEY DESERVE!!!

so, is this a sign that snsd, shinee, and exo members left sm?

Why there is no SHinee and EXO? They just comeback, and hv a LOT of Fans in Indonesia, so it definitely a lot off fans coming to the concert

For SM Entertainment, please give the complete line up of your artist because we are really looking forward to this SMTOWN concert! Where's Kangta? BoA? Girl's Generation members? SHinee? and EXO? Please give us an explanation why they can't come.

Dear SM! I hope this is not the final line up of the SM artists. We need EXO, Shinee and GG/Taeyeon and Hyoyeon. I know they might have busy schedules but make a plan/way so they can join.