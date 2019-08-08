Smiths Detection's cutting-edge integrated X-ray system with auto-detecting explosives and weapons software was deployed for the first time during a simulated emergency preparedness exercise organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and its rail operators at HarbourFront Station last Friday, 2 August 2019.

The trial is part of an emergency preparedness exercise codenamed 'Exercise Station Guard' and is aimed at strengthening security in public places and building resilience against security threats to directly support the nationwide SGSecure movement.

The security system provided by Smiths Detection for the trial constituted of an integrated solution to screen commuters' bags before they proceed to the station's platform. This solution brings together advanced X-ray inspection capabilities, an automated clearance mode and remote screening to detect key threats such as concealed explosives or weapons. This unique automated clearance aims to clear the majority of bags that contain no obvious threats without human intervention; this allows X-ray image analysts to focus on bags that require attention hence a significant reduction in both manpower resources and screening times.

The solution comprised of:

· HI-SCAN 6040-2is: An advanced, dual-view X-ray inspection system, which uses sophisticated algorithms to automatically detect solid and liquid explosives.

· iLane.pro: A modular checkpoint tray conveyor to facilitate commuters' bag handling.

· iCMOREWeapons: Object recognition software that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically detect knives, guns, gun parts and ammunition.

Remote X-ray analysts screened bags and identified those requiring recheck to ensure threats were thoroughly screened for.

Shipping executive, AB. Kadir bite Mohammad Yusof, a commuter who participated in the security screening exercise, commented that the process felt seamless and took less time than expected. "Instructions provided for commuters were clear, and the bag check process was hassle-free, taking about 30 seconds. I definitely see the value in security screening to safeguard travel for commuters here in Singapore."

John Tan, Managing Director, Smiths Detection Asia, said, "As a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies, we work closely with different institutions and government authorities around the world to keep security standards high. The exercise reinforced the importance of security systems to futureproof the needs of modern societies and to ultimately make public spaces safer and more secure for everyone. We look forward to doing more in Singapore and hope to continue working closely with LTA to strengthen security infrastructure within Singapore's transport systems."