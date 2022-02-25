'Smirking' Biden Stares Blankly, Picks Teeth When Asked if He Underestimated Vladimir Putin in Viral Video

US President Joe Biden was slammed on social media after he was caught smirking and laughing while being asked about the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. A clip of the White House press conference has gone viral ever since.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced war on Ukraine in a televised address. Calling the Ukrainian invasion a 'special military operation', Putin said that the decision was made in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." He also claimed that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories.

Biden Smirks, Picks Teeth, Stares Blankly

The incident took place during a press conference organized on February 24. It was also broadcast live from the White House. In the wake of the ongoing war, Biden held a press conference post 6:30 pm GMT to announce sanctions against Russia as a way to fight Putin without military force.

LadBible reported that Biden was seen smiling several times during the press conference. "Just after 49:00 minutes, for example, he reveals a grin when the conference coordinators mistake the next journalist in line to ask a question. Again at around 49:30 minutes the conference hall erupts with hollering journalists and the president lets out another wide grin," the outlet reported.

In another clip which surfaced on social media, Biden is seen staring blankly when asked if he underestimated Putin. The U.S. President then breaks into a weird grin and starts picking his teeth before moving off the platform.

Social Media Calls Out on Biden

The clips generated a lot of anger against Biden on social media. Leading the charge was Piers Morgan. In a scathing tweet, the 65-year-old wrote, "The smirking President of the United States, hours after Russia starts war in Ukraine. Unbelievable."

"Biden just laughed several times during his Ukraine press conference. What the f*ck is he finding so funny? Does he not realize the gravity of this situation? Does he not care that so many innocent people are being murdered? What a horribly inappropriate and shameful moment," he added in a separate tweet.

"Biden picks his teeth or touches his face right before her LIES- this time when asked about PUTIN he can't think of 1 fast enough ~. And smiles like a SMART ASS this time!" read another tweet.

"Pelosi thought Hungary was going to be invaded, Kamala talks to European press corps like a Valley Girl, Kerry's current concern is that Putin's war emissions will affect climate change, and Biden picks his teeth on TV & grins. We are beyond screwed," wrote a user.