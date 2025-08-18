Slain South Carolina Teen's Girlfriend Among Those Arrested Over Her Involvement in His 'Murder Plot'

On June 24, Trey Dean Wright was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Florence County, roughly 45 miles west of Myrtle Beach.

Wright's girlfriend is now one of nine teenagers arrested in a plot to lure the 16-year-old boy to his death, according to authorities.

Wright was Fatally Shot Following an 'Altercation' with a 19-Year-Old

Devan Scott Raper, 19, of Conway, is accused of fatally shooting Wright in an argument over a girl and was arrested the following day by the Florence County Sheriff's office on charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in jail without bond.

According to Investigators, Raper is alleged to have shot the victim following a verbal altercation." However, authorities say Raper did not act alone.

In the weeks since the murder, eight other teens have been nabbed for their alleged roles over the teen's "murder plot" and are now facing charges for setting up Wright and recording his death on video, including the victim's girlfriend, Gianna Kistenmacher.

Kistenmacher Brought Raper to the Crime Scene, Knowing That He was Armed and Likely to Kill Her Boyfriend

Kistenmacher, 17, and others were allegedly aware of Wright's location and, knowing Raper was armed, alerted him to his location, law enforcement said. She has been charged with being an accessory before the fact for allegedly bringing Raper to the crime scene knowing he was both armed and likely to kill her boyfriend, police said.

As reported by WBTW, Kistenmacher has been granted bond and is currently under home confinement.Others to have been arrested in connection with Wright's shooting are Hunter Matthew Kendall, 18, Sydney Marissa Kearns, 17, and Corrinne Elizabeth Belviso, 18.

Wright and Raper Had an Altercation Over Romantic Rivalry

Apparently, Wright and Raper's altercation was "over a female," and stemmed from an apparent romantic rivalry said Sheriff TJ Joye,

"This was an altercation between two people," he shared. "It's not like I'm just going to go to Johnsonville and shoot somebody. They had issues with each other and it was over a female. The sad thing is, you got a 16-year-old that lost his life. You've got a 19-year-old who is going to be in jail the rest of his life. Over what?"