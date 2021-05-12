Six Flags Slammed After Claiming Mom 'Lied' About Being Kicked Out of Park for Wearing Tiny Shorts in Viral Video

A video of a woman claiming she was removed from Six Flags Oklahoma City because her denim shorts were "too shorts" has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

In a post on Facebook earlier this month, Bailey Breedlove, who said she suffered from autism, explained that she visited the Frontier City theme park on April 30 with her family but her experience was ruined by the horrific "body shaming" experience.

According to Breedlove, her 11-year-old daughter was yelled at by a park police officer for "rolling down a hill on her heelies." "I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts,'' she said.

"Then [the officer] proceeded to follow me and grabbed my shoulder to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were 'too short,' " Breedlove wrote in the May 2 posting, which included now-viral video of part of the encounter.

She noted that the park manager also showed up and started body-shaming her and when she agreed to buy a new pair of shorts, she was threatened with criminal trespassing. In the video, the park officials can be heard saying Breedlove was acting "disorderly" while repeatedly asking for her ID to issue criminal trespass order against her. Her 11-year-old daughter is seen crying beside her.

Breedlove was eventually released without being arrested but in her post she says she has been banned from the theme park for five years.

Six Flags Claims Breedlove Was Kicked Out for Bad Behavior

After the video went viral, Six Flags put out a statement saying that their actions were on account of Breedlove's "behavior towards the police, our team members and other park guests."

Although Six Flags does enforce a dress code that requires guests to wear clothing that aligns with the park's family-friendly atmosphere, the theme park noted in its statement that it had nothing to do with her clothing.

According to the New York Post, a Six Flags spokesperson told the publication in a statement that Breedlove "was initially stopped because her shorts exposed a significant portion of her buttocks."

Social Media Reactions

Twitter users also refused to believe the theme park's claim that Breedlove wasn't escorted out of the park over her attire.

"Sure it's a statement, but they really think we're going to believe them that they kicked her out because of 'behavior towards police.' Why were the police there in the first place? It makes no sense," wrote one user, while another commented, "Sorry, but I don't believe you."

"I call bullshit. I saw the video," opined yet another. "You should apologize to her."

"Hey, @SixFlags, my family and I will NEVER visit your parks after your treatment of Bailey Breedlove," someone else commented.