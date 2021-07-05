President Joe Biden fumbled with notes in his suit jacket pocket after he struggled to answer to a reporter's question on a topic that he had been briefed on, once again raising questions about his health. Moments after the incident took place over the weekend, former President Donald Trump insisted that Biden take a cognitive test.

The 78-year-old president, however, cut off the reporter and came up with an answer that didn't convince the reporter and others present there. Biden's health has been questioned several times over the past few months and this is the latest incident that has once again raised concerns.

Biden Does it Again

The incident happened when Biden was checking out from King Orchards farm store in Central Lake, Michigan on Saturday. "Mr. President, let me know if I can ask you a question," a member of the White House traveling press pool asked the President.

Biden, who was at that time paying the cashier for cherry pie at the store, got somewhat distracted, and said, "Sure."

"With the most recent hack by the Russians, would you say that this means –" the reporter said but was cut off, asking about the mammoth cyberattack that hit over 200 US companies on Friday.

He then snapped at the reporter saying, "We're not sure it's the Russians. I got a brief when I was on the plane. That's why I was late getting off the plane."

Biden then started, I'll be in better shape to talk to you about it...," but then cut himself off.

The video of the incident was being recorded by another pool reporter but it then becomes glitch. However, Biden then stopped speaking entirely and appeared to insert his credit card into the chip reader.

The cashier in the meantime asked Biden if he wanted a receipt but the President once again appeared to be distracted and started fumbling to reach for notes in his suit jacket pocket and started speaking to the reporter.

"I'll tell you what they sent me," Biden said, while looking at the paper he pulled from his pocket. "The idea – first of all we're not sure who it is for certain, number one. And what I did, I directed the full resources of the government to assist in a response if we determine – what else you need?" Biden said, once again shifting his attention to the cashier.

"Oh nothing, you're all set," the cashier replied.

Biden then thanked the cashier and divered his attention to the reporter's question. "The fact is that I've directed the intelligence community to give me a deep dive on what's happened, and I'll know better tomorrow. And if it is either with the knowledge of and/or a consequence of Russia, then I told Putin we would respond," he said, then putting the notes back in his pocket.

Confused Biden

Understandably, Biden was briefed what to speak but didn't expect the reporter to ask the question so suddenly. He was then asked if he had already spoken to the Moscow. Biden said he had not, as he was waiting for the intelligence community to confirm the information before acting.

He then voiced doubts from those in the intelligence community about Russia being the source of the hack. "We're not certain. The initial thinking was it was not the Russian government, but we're not sure yet."

The clip of the pie shop encounter was tweeted out by the Republican National Committee and soon drew concerns.

"A MEME come to life," Twitchy called the clip.

"A convenience store worker challenged Biden more than the WH press corps ever would," added Twitchy writer Doug Powers.

This is just one of the many gaffes mix ups and awkward exchanges involving Biden as questions continue to mount over his mental fitness. Many started saying that the exchange showed that Biden could be in mental decline.

The awkward exchange came as former White House physician Ronny Jackson said Democrats should demand that Biden take the same cognitive test that was passed by Trump, 75.

The freshman representative, a Republican from Texas who was elected to Congress after serving as Trump's top White House doctor, thinks that Biden should be administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) to test for memory impairment, dementia, and other possible maladies.