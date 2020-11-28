Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya is not single anymore. The TV host-turned-musician has married his girlfriend Amirah Mirah at a private wedding recently and the couple has formally announced the news of their marriage on their social media sites.

On his Instagram account, Ngwenya posted, "Officially Mr and Mrs!!! I could not have wanted a better partner to do this with. I love you very much Mrs Ngwenya. ❤️❤️❤️‍♀️ #SomewhereInTheHills #CanWeElopeABit #Shuuuuuu #TheSpaceAndI. [sic]"

He also wished his wife on her birthday today, 27 November. He posted,, "Issa birthday girl!!!! ❤️ happy birthday Mrs Ngwenya. What a year it has been. I look forward to celebrating more miles with you and creating beautiful memories. Wishing the Lord's blessings onto you and pray you will see more life. I love this picture of you as it shows just how grounded you are to the earth. Keep inspiring me to be the best that I can be. [sic]"

The couple tied the knot on 21 November. Amirah Mirah too has shared her happiness about the marriage on her Instagram account. She posted, "Good people This past Saturday (21/11/2020), was the most beautiful day of my life. I got married to my best friend on top of a mountain, in my home province and I don't have all the words to express how happy and in love I am with this man who has been so committed and loyal to me. I have many interesting and funny stories to share about our special day. Overall, I can't believe we did it mate. [sic]"

She has revealed that it was a small gathering and they are blessed with a beautiful family. She also thanked people for the love being showered upon them.

The couple is being wished by a lot of their celebrity friends on Twitter.

Psyfo was earlier dating TV host Hulisani Ravele. Just when people thought that they would tie the knot, they announced the news of their break-up. Later, he started dating Aamirah.