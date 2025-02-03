Single's Inferno Season 4 Episodes 9 and 10: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Single's Inferno season 4 episodes 9 and 10 will air on Netflix on Tuesday (February 4). The chapters will focus on the complicated romantic relationship between Yuk Jun Seo, Theo Jang, and Lee Si An. Viewers can expect to see romantic tension between Kook Dong Ho and Kim Ah Rin.

People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the reality dating show with subtitles on Netflix.

Single's Inferno focuses on the lives of singles as they stay together in Inferno in hopes of beginning a new romantic relationship. If a contestant succeeds in pairing with another contestant, the couple can enjoy a stay in Paradise. The Paradise consists of lavish suites in various luxury hotels.

Here is everything about Single's Inferno season 4 episodes 9 and 10, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The preview for this week shows Kim Ah Rin feeling insecure about her relationship with Kook Dong Ho because of Park Hae Lin. The video shows Dong Ho feeling exhausted and frustrated after Hae Lin and Chung You Jin approach him. The female contestants openly tell him about their desire to go to paradise with him. Ah Rin begins to feel the pressure after seeing other contestants approaching the person she likes the most.

The teaser video hints at troubled moments for Yuk Jun Seo as it shows Lee Si An struggling to decide because of Theo Jang's sincere approach. After spending time in Inferno Si An feels different about Jun Seo. Will she choose Theo Jang over Jun Seo for her next Inferno trip?

Fans' Speculations

I think in the end Sian will choose Theo considering how well he is been acting since the beginning.

Sian is not gonna choose Theo or Jun Seo. She's gonna choose Jeong Su because that's her final pick from the beginning.

Help, new episodes only coming in on Tuesday. Sian seems confused again and I wanna know why they're on a mixed date in paradise.

Actually, I'm not ready to see Dong Ho and Arin's gloomy faces in eps 9-10. Just how fast the night changes?