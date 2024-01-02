Single Inferno 3 Episodes 8 and 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Single Inferno 3 episodes 8 and 9 will air on Netflix on Tuesday (January 2). The followers of this dating reality show can look forward to a sizzling drama this week. Choi Hye Seon, Yun Ha Jeong, and Cho Min Ji will try their best to take Lee Gwan Hee to paradise. People in Korea and other parts of the world can watch the reality show on Netflix.

People in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can stream the reality show with subtitles on Netflix through various devices, such as television, phones, and tablets.

The reality dating show focuses on the lives of single men and women stranded on an island. They can only go out of the island after pairing up as couples. The contestants play various fun games to find their match. The winning teams enjoy a stay at a luxurious island paradise.

Here is everything about Single Inferno episodes 8 and 9, like preview and spoilers.

The preview for this week shows Choi Hye Seon, Yun Ha Jeong, and Cho Min Ji getting ready for a chicken fight to take their favorite male contestant to paradise. All three female contestants plan to take Lee Gwan Hee to paradise. The viewers curiously wait to watch the new drama this week.

After watching the preview, the followers of this reality dating show speculated a paradise trip for Choi Hye Seon and Lee Gwan Hee.

Fans' Speculations

OK, HS will win the chicken fight game and go to paradise with GH. As you can see, the person in front of HS is left-handed (she uses a chopstick in this picture). As you know, the only left-handed person is just GH.

Assuming Gwanhee went to the girls' bunkers to talk with Hyeseon after she won the challenge, I bet he congratulated her and fished for confirmation that she was taking him to paradise. HAHAHAHA like it is the gwanhee-est thing to do.

I want to know what is in Gwanhee that made these three beautiful ladies like him. These three are fighting for their lives just to be able to bring him to paradise. He even made Hye-seon so eager to win this game. She takes it as a serious game.

Seeing this new side of Hyeseon made me realize that she is the best girl Single's Inferno ever had. She has it all. She has the beauty, body, intelligence, right attitude, and charisma. She is flawless in every way.