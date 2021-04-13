Singer Usher Used "Usherbucks" To Promote his Las Vegas Residency? Club Dancers Claim He Tipped With Fake Money

Singer Usher was embroiled in a controversy related to using fake money bearing his name and image to tip the strippers in a Las Vegas based club. However, it turned out that the "Usherbucks" were a publicity gimmick to promote his Vegas residency.

Clarifying the situation, George M. Wilson, Director of Marketing at Sapphire Vegas, where the incident took place, said that the singer was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club.

Here is How 'Ushbuck' Went Viral

The confusion regarding the fake currency started after a dancer with the Instagram handle @beel0ove posted photos of three "Usher bucks" that came in $100, $20 and $1 denominations. The notes bore Usher's name and face instead of the usual images of previous US presidents. "Posted this on my private page and @theshaderoom got ahold of it, so i had to post on my public account," she wrote while sharing the screenshot of her Instagram Story.

"The money does not have a trade in value what so ever!" the user wrote. "LMAO don't y'all think he should be blasted on social media for this (expletive)."

In another Instagram Story, @beel0ove wrote, "Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??"

Soon the issue was picked up by social media with hashtags related to Usher, Ushbucks, Usherbucks started trending on social media. "Usher is getting exposed by stripper pages for throwing counterfeit bills in the club. The stimmys have dried up and the stunt queens are back to their old stunts," tweeted a user.

Strip Club Defends Usher in Counterfeit Bills Scandal

Defending the R&B singer and terming him a great guest, the club in a statement issued to USA Today said that the singer's team left the fake currency in the club to promote his Vegas residency.

According to Wilson, the confusion regarding the counterfeit notes erupted after someone from the singer's team left the fake currency at the club to promote his upcoming Vegas residency.

"Usher was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club. He and his crew converted thousands of real dollars to tip the girls dancing on the stage. He also left a generous tip for the staff," Wilson said in a statement.