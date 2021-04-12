'Nomadland' Wins Big at BAFTA 2021: Complete Winner's List

Nomadland took away the award for the Best Film during the 74th edition of British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held virtually in London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Deemed to be the British version of the Academy Awards, BAFTA recognizes the cinema on national and international platform.
The award ceremony was held in two parts with the winners for eight categories were revealed on April 10, while the remaining on the next day. The award ceremony was presented by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Nomadland Director Chloe Zhao won the award for best director becoming the first woman of colour, to win the BAFTA for best director. Emerald Fennell's revenge comedy Promising Young Woman was named best British film, and 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins was awarded the best actor trophy for his role as a man grappling with dementia in The Father.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film: Nomadland
Best Leading Actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father
Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes
Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round
Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher
Best Animated Film: Soul
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Best Casting: Rocks
Best Cinematography: Nomadland
Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee
EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray
Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Make up & Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi