'Nomadland' Wins Big at BAFTA 2021: Complete Winner's List

Nomadland took away the award for the Best Film during the 74th edition of British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held virtually in London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Deemed to be the British version of the Academy Awards, BAFTA recognizes the cinema on national and international platform.

The award ceremony was held in two parts with the winners for eight categories were revealed on April 10, while the remaining on the next day. The award ceremony was presented by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Nomadland Director Chloe Zhao won the award for best director becoming the first woman of colour, to win the BAFTA for best director. Emerald Fennell's revenge comedy Promising Young Woman was named best British film, and 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins was awarded the best actor trophy for his role as a man grappling with dementia in The Father.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film: Nomadland

Best Leading Actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes

Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Best Animated Film: Soul

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Casting: Rocks

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee

EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray

Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Make up & Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi