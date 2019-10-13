Malaysian Police discovered decomposed and dismembered remains of the 27-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son along with severed heads on the roof of a house in Maleka. The husband of the woman and the step-father of the boy is believed to be the prime suspect of this case.

The remains of the woman and her son were found by a grass-cutter in bushes next to an industrial area last Thursday, October 10. Police said that they died almost four or five days before the eight body parts, sans heads and hands, were found. During the investigation, the police discovered bloodstains in the bedroom of suspect's house.

As reported by The Star, the alleged murderer, 31, might have chopped up both bodies and later threw away the body parts at two locations.

The police chief of Melaka stated that the unnamed suspected murderer was arrested on Friday, October 11. Later, Singapore Police Force stated that it had received a request for assistance from the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) over a murder in Tanjung Minyak, Malaysia.

After arresting the suspected murderer, who had worked as a food delivery man, police took the man to the crime scene, in Taman Merdeka Jaya.

As per the media reports, the suspect might have had a heated argument with his wife over family issues before he turned violent and killed the woman with a kitchen knife. The man, who has been married twice, allegedly used a machete to decapitate her and later killed the son of the woman.

As per police investigation, the suspect allegedly chopped their heads and hands before dumping the arms to a trash bin near the house. The rest of the bodies chopped off and then packed into bags before putting them into the boot of a car for disposal.

The alleged murder was presented in front of a judge on Saturday, October 12 and the court extended his remand by another seven days until Friday, October 18.