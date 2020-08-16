Popular Singaporean DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh is getting slammed on social media after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against him by some netizens. The YouTube celebrity is being criticized for targeting minors. However, he has not reacted to the allegations yet.

Twitter user @_epaul said that Kosh had harassed him sexually after promising to recruit him to his channel. The 'victim' is receiving support from netizens as several others are opening up about their experiences and have accused Dee Kosh of sexually harassing them. The DJ/ YouTuber is accused of wooing boys under the pretext of recruiting them into his channel.

Dee Kosh Involved in 'Grooming' Activities?

Explaining about how Dee Kosh harassed him online, a Twitter user @_epaul said that he was just trying to be nice to him while rejecting his offer. "I said I don't mind being friends just to be nice but he emphasized on how the arrangement must involve sex. The disturbing part is how persistent and manipulative he is about it. The fact that he tries this on younger kids too and uses his management as a way to entice them is just sick and it's borderline grooming," said another Twitter user Praveen.

Netizens claim that at least four people have spoken about Dee Kosh harassing them. They are demanding the shutting down of his YouTube channel and social media accounts. Twitterati also criticized people for subscribing to Dee Kosh's channels when he has repeatedly been accused of sexually harassing men.

Racist Comments From Dee Kosh

In June 2020, Dee Kosh was slammed for his older videos and messages where he was found insulting people of African heritage. The DJ later apologized for his earlier works where he had used the N-word. Netizens started sharing Dee Kosh's posts tweeted in 2013 using the derogatory term to refer to African-Americans.

"I didn't know the gravity of the word. I used to very openly use the N-word because I grew up listening to a lot of Black songs, I grew up with Black culture. There were some tweets that were pulled up from way back and I've already apologized for them because I was ignorant," said Dee Kosh reacting to his racist tweets.