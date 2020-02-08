A second evacuation flight bringing back Singaporeans and their family members from virus-hit Wuhan in China was expected to arrive in the city-state on Sunday morning, Singapore's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

City-state evacuated 92 Singaporeans from Wuhan

The city-state evacuated 92 Singaporeans from Wuhan - the locked down Chinese city that is the epicentre of the outbreak - last Thursday, some of whom have since been confirmed as infected. Authorities said they had to leave some passengers behind who were showing symptoms.

A flight carrying medical supplies and diagnostic test kits, departed this afternoon for Wuhan, the ministry said. Appropriate quarantine arrangements have been made for all of the returnees, it added.