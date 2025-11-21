Singapore Police Warn of Concert Ticket Scams as BLACKPINK Fans Report Losses

The Singapore police have issued an advisory urging the public to stay alert to concert ticket scams, after at least 11 people reported being duped while attempting to buy tickets for BLACKPINK's upcoming Deadline World Tour concert in Singapore this November. The victims collectively lost more than S$6,000 since October 2025.

According to investigators, scammers have been exploiting heightened demand for the sold-out concerts by advertising tickets on platforms such as Telegram, Carousell, Xiaohongshu, Facebook Messenger and TikTok.

Victims were often convinced by purported screenshots or videos of "tickets" and "payment receipts," which scammers used to create a false sense of legitimacy and urgency.

In many cases, buyers were pressured to pay quickly with claims that the tickets were limited or time sensitive. After payment was made, the promised tickets were never delivered. Some victims were told that their initial payment had not gone through and were asked to transfer additional funds. Others found themselves blocked or ignored once money was sent.

The police stressed that the only authorised seller for the concert is Ticketmaster, and tickets issued for the event cannot be transferred or resold. Those who turn up at the Singapore Sports Hub with resale tickets will be denied entry without refund. Genuine tickets will be released only via Ticketmaster accounts—typically two weeks before show day—and will never be sent by email.

Authorities added that members of the public should be cautious of anyone claiming they can transfer tickets into another person's Ticketmaster account, as the platform does not allow such transfers.

In line with Meta's commerce policies prohibiting the sale of event tickets, Facebook Marketplace does not permit such listings. The police said they are working with platforms including Carousell, TikTok and Facebook Marketplace to remove advertisements for resale BLACKPINK tickets.

To protect themselves, the police advised members of the public to follow three key steps: Add, Check and Tell.

ADD: Install the ScamShield app, enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication on bank accounts, and set bank transfer limits. Users are also encouraged to activate Money Lock features to safeguard their savings.

CHECK: Buy tickets only from authorised sellers, and verify suspicious messages, phone numbers or website links via the ScamShield app. Those unsure may contact the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

TELL: Report scams and fraudulent advertisements to authorities, and alert family and friends so they remain vigilant as well.

The police reiterated that they would continue working with online platforms and stakeholders to curb scam activity and urged the public to exercise caution—especially ahead of major events with high ticket demand.