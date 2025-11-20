Blackpink Fever Explodes in Singapore — Dazzling Installations and Light Shows Take Over the City!

Blackpink fever is about to hit Singapore in full force — and fans can expect more than just the music. As Blinks from across the region pour into the city for the K-pop powerhouse's three-night takeover of the National Stadium, a wave of themed pop-ups, fan events and eye-catching installations is set to sweep through town, promising plenty of reasons for excitement long before the lights go up on stage.

The excitement begins with the In Your Area experience zones near the National Stadium. Available through November 30, these curated photo installations recreate scenes from Blackpink's most iconic videos — a chance for fans to step straight into the spotlight.

If you want more Blackpink-themed backgrounds for your selfies, there's even a lighted installation close to the Stadium Riverside Walk Fountain.

Fans looking to stock up on Blackpink merchandise will have another reason to head to Kallang Leisure Park later this month. From November 25 to 30, the mall will host a Deadline pop-up store offering a wide range of themed T-shirts, hats, hoodies and other collectables.

Shoppers also stand to walk away with exclusive memorabilia — for every S$80 spent, they'll receive a photocard featuring one of the four Blackpink members, with the full set available to collect.

Singaporeans can also visit Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in the days preceding Blackpink's Singapore performances to relive the quartet's songs.

On November 26 and 27, there will be a light and music event at 8 pm. For 20 minutes, the lights on the Supertrees will come to life with popular songs like Forever Young and Kill This Love.

Additionally, during these two nights, every Supertree in the vicinity will glow pink, providing Blinks with even more reasons to come.

Speaking of glowing pink, from November 27 to 30, the Singapore Flyer will illuminate the sky with pink hues.

On the other hand, fans attending Changi Airport won't want to miss the Skytrain with a Blackpink theme and other events taking place in every terminal.

For the unversed, Blackpink, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, will be the first K-pop girl group to play three nights in a row at the National Stadium from November 28 to 30.