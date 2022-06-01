Singapore: Man Falls off Roof of West Coast Condominium and Dies

A Bangladeshi worker fell from the roof of a condominium in Singapore's West Coast Crescent and died on 24 May. The country's Ministry of Manpower reported his death on Tuesday in an official statement.

The 37-year-old worker was engaged in some waterproofing work on the roof of a Westcove condominium, when he accidentally slipped and fell at around 10:45 a.m.

According to the ministry, he was immediately rushed to the National University Hospital where the medical professionals announced his death. The worker was employed by RJ Contract, a company that specializes in roofing works and is also the occupier of the unit where the incident happened, as per The Strait Times.

The waterproofing firm has been ordered by the ministry to cease all activities that demand workers to be 'elevated,' as investigation into the accident is conducted.

"As a general safety measure, every means by which a worker may fall from height should be identified and guarded or covered. In addition, workers should be equipped with safety equipment to prevent falls," the ministry said in its statement to Strait Times.

The incidents of workplace deaths so far have been more than that recorded in the first half of 2021, bearing in mind this surge in fatalities, Singapore has vowed to bring down the number of such accidents to a rate below one per 100,000 workers by 2028.

In light of the same, the Ministry of Manpower along with Workplace Safety, Health Council and the National Trades Union Congress have advised companies to opt for a two-week safety timeout in order to familiarize their employees with safety procedures properly and thoroughly review risk assessments.