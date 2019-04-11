Officers from Bedok Police Division arrested a 31-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a theft that included a car containing valuables worth almost $23500 that was parked at an East Coast Park car-park on Sunday, April 7.

Reports stated that the police received the report of the theft at around 6.55 pm on Sunday and noted that there were several bags along with valuables worth about $23500 inside the stolen vehicle.

After conducting an initial investigation the police first found the car from another car-park at the Park, but those valuable items were missing.

However, further investigation helped the police to identify the alleged thief, who was arrested on Wednesday, April 10 in Lorong 8 Geylang and they recovered all those valuable items.

In a statement, police advised the member of the public, especially the car owners to park in well-lit areas and lock all doors and windows when the vehicle is parked, even if only for a short while. In addition, they also suggested the car owners to remove the CashCards and other valuables from the vehicle before leaving it and install an anti-theft alarm.