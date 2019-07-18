In the early hours of Thursday, two persons trapped inside a burning Bukit Batok Housing Board (HDB) flat were rescued by the firefighters from Singapore Civil Defence Force after the officials broke into the flat.

The SCDF stated on their Facebook post on Thursday that at around 12.40 am the officials were alerted about the fire on the 26th floor of Block 293D Bukit Batok Street 21.

The post also mentioned that they were wearing breathing apparatus sets and forcefully got inside the burning unit to save those trapped from smoke-logged flat.

After getting inside the SCDF officials found the man unconscious and noticed that he had some burn injuries. Soon after the rescue, they took him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The woman, who was also trapped inside the burning unit, was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

However, the SCDF stated that almost 70 people, who are residents of the same block were shifted to a safe place by the SCDF and Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers. As per SCDF, the officials found an elderly injured man while evacuating people and instantly took him to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for further treatment.

The Facebook post also revealed that the fire involved the contents of the living room but the firefighters successfully extinguished it by using two water jets.

SCDF also shared the picture of the incident that was taken after the rescue operation and it showed the interior of the unit was completely destroyed due to the fire.

However, SCDF is currently investigating the incident to know the reason behind the fire.