Singapore has rightly been lauded for its measures to contain the spread of the deadly strain of coronavirus - COVID 19. The country has left no stones unturned in ensuring that everyone follows the coronavirus protocol.

And those failing to comply are being dealt sternly, so was the case with at least three Chinese nationals.

A Chinese couple from Wuhan is facing imprisonment for lying, while another Chinese lost his PR status for breach of coronavirus protocol.

The 45-year-old Singapore permanent resident (PR) not only lost his PR status but now also is barred from re-entering Singapore, by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA). The Chinese man breached the directive to remain under self-imposed quarantine.

In another incident, a Chinese couple who are from Wuhan has been charged under the Infectious Diseases Act for obstructing the work of health officials containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Chinese national Hu Jun, a 38-year-old from Wuhan and his wife Shi Sha, a 36-year-old Chinese national who lives in Singapore, was given three charges of obstructing health officials' work and another charge of failing to comply with isolation conditions.

The husband and wife face penalties of up to six months' jail, a maximum S$10,000 fine, or both, once the charges are proved. The husband and wife were found to have been lying about their movement inside the city when health officials interrogated the two after the husband was found to have contracted the coronavirus.

Why Singapore still can contain COVID 19

In its fight against containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus (COVID 19), the Singapore government has declared that it "will not hesitate to take strong action" against any rule-breakers.

While other countries are struggling to contain the virus, Singapore has an upper hand especially as it has one of the top health systems in the world; and efficient tracing mechanism that is further complemented by its effective containment measures; also the country's small population to a good extend is obedient to the instructions of the government.

New COVID 19 cases in Singapore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on March 1 announced that four new cases of COVID 19 were confirmed bringing the total number of cases in the country to 106.

Three of the new cases are linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies in Science Park. The other case is a Japanese national who is a Singapore work pass holder.