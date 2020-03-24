Singapore government will donate $500,000 to support World Health Organization's (WHO) strategic plan that focuses on human-to-human transmission of coronavirus or COVID-19.

A press statement mutually issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health on Monday states that the Singapore government is going to contribute to support WHO's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) to limit human transmission of the virus.

"Singapore is deeply concerned about the growing scale of the COVID-19 outbreak and its enormous public health, social and economic impact, including the loss of many precious lives," reads the statement.

The statement also stressed on WHO advising all the countries are at risk and need to prepare and respond to the spreading virus while declaring COVID-19 to be pandemic on March 11. The ministry said that the country will continue to work with WHO and United Nations to understand how it can contribute to the ongoing efforts.

8 Singaporeans evacuated from Iran to Malaysia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Singapore recently shared its appreciation to Malaysian government for evacuating eight Singaporean from Iran to Malaysia. The Singaporeans arrived Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Tehran, Iran after flight being arranged by Malaysian government. Before returning to Singapore they are serving 14-days quarantine in Kuala Lumpur as required by Malaysian Health authorities.

"The Singapore Government would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Malaysian Government and the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran for accepting our request to help evacuate the Singaporeans from Iran," said MFA spokesperson.

Singapore recorded more than 500 cases confirmed with 152 people recovered and two deaths due to coronavirus so far. The virus that emerged from Wuhan, China has infected more than 381,000 people and caused 16,559 deaths around the world till now asItaly accounts for the maximum number of deaths. Many nations worldwide have imposed lockdowns in cities in order to contain the spread of virus.