The Asian nation of Singapore has reported 23 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday, which include the mainly imported ones that took the city state's tally of the infection to 455, as per a statement of the health ministry.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities said they will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter Singapore, a move aimed at trying to contain the spread of the virus and conserve resources for citizens who are returning from other countries.

COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times as it hs claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people around world and has infected over 300,000 people worldwide. The WHO has recently described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and the vaccine is yet to be successfully made.