After Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters rescued trapped people from burning Bukit Batok Housing Board flat on Thursday, July 18, one of these rescued residents, aged 40, died in hospital due to severe injuries.

On the day of the incident, SCDF was alerted to the incident at around 12.40 am that took place on the 26th floor of Block 293D Bukit Batok Street 21. While wearing breathing apparatus sets the rescuers forcefully got inside of the falt and two trapped people from smoke-logged flat.

It was reported that one of the rescued people, a 40-year-old male had third-degree burns on 40 per cent of his body and was in coma since the incident. He died in Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Saturday afternoon.

While police said that they are currently investigating the case, SCDF stated on Saturday, July 20 that their initial investigation has revealed that this fire accident was accidental and was also linked to three burnt personal mobility devices.

The wife of the deceased man, who was first taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was admitted to SGH for smoke inhalation. As per the neighbours, the man was always cheerful and had good terms with his neighbour.