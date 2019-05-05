Singapore police found the body of a man, in his 40s, on the coast of Sentosa beach on Saturday morning, May 4. The first alert came to them around 7.16 am on Saturday and they reached the spot to find the motionless body of the unknown man at Tanjong Beach.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had deployed the team of paramedics who conducted an analysis of the body before pronouncing the man dead at the scene. Reports said when the body was discovered, it was bloated but there was no sign of fresh wounds.

As per a video which was shared with Stomp, several police officers were sent to the scene. A blue tent can be seen that helped the officials to cover the dead body. A further police investigation is going on and officials classified the case as an unnatural death.

The identity of the deceased person is still unknown.

A few days ago, a similar case was reported, after the dead body of a 68-year-old man was found near the slip road to the Central Expressway under the Braddell flyover. In that case too, the police had no idea about the reason behind the death so they started their investigation.