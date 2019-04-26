Singapore police found the dead body of a 68-year-old man under that Braddell flyover on Friday morning and the area is cordoned off now. Officials are not sure about the reason behind the death and the investigation is on.

The police stated that they were informed about the elderly man's body which was found at the location, near the slip road to the Central Expressway. After the paramedics reached the scene, they diagnosed the motionless body and soon pronounced him dead.

Several police officers have been deployed to the scene, under the flyover, next to the blue police tent and the area is cordoned off. The police investigation is under process as the reason behind his death is still a mystery.

Since the police did not reveal the name of the deceased, the identification process is going on.