The 42-year-old Singapore actress and TV host Belinda Lee announced her marriage to American architect, David Moore on Sunday, October 27. She posted pictures with her husband on social media and said that she "finally found love, a precious gift from above."

Soon after she posted the image in a wedding gown with husband David Moore, many fans, as well as other celebrities, sent their warm wishes on social media for the couple. She wrote "I finally found love, a precious gift from above! I hope all of you can be happy for us!"

Reports claimed that it was a private wedding and only a few family members, as well as close friends, were invited in the ceremony and dinner at a Peranakan restaurant. The newly-wed couple exchanged vows "in a bower of natural twigs and greenery", while the restaurant was "adorned with brilliant cymbidium orchids of canary yellow, pink and green". The Singapore celebrity wore an off-shoulder Romona Keveza gown in a silk crepe material, while the groom was wearing a classic blue suit with a white shirt.

A few weeks ago before the wedding, Lee posted a picture of the cremation ceremony of her little family member, called Ah Bui and prior to that the actress was seen crying while saying the last goodbye along with her husband David Moore to the beloved dog, Man Man. In an Instagram post, she mentioned that "Ah Bui, Thank you for bringing sooo much joy and laughter into my life." An Instagram user wrote in the comment section "Deepest condolences to you. May god bring man man & ah bui together."