Singapore: 38-Year-Old Man Arrested for Throwing Glass Bottle at Bus on Orchard Road

In relation to an incident at Orchard Road over the weekend where a glass bottle was thrown at a moving bus, a 38-year-old man has been taken into custody by Singapore Police.

According to the police, he was arrested on Tuesday, July 8, for allegedly participating in a case of rash acts that caused harm.

On July 5, the police received a call for assistance along Orchard Road at approximately 6:50 pm. They said that initial investigations revealed that the man had allegedly thrown a glass bottle from a pedestrian walkway onto a bus window.

The impact caused the window to shatter, injuring a 57-year-old female bus passenger.

The police added that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after his identity was established through follow-up investigations.

"An 18-year-old teenager who was with the man is also assisting with the investigation," the police said, as reported by CNA.

On Wednesday, July 9, the man will face charges of hurtful rash behavior. A rash act that causes harm can result in a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,902), a year in jail, or both.

For the unversed, Vincent Gay, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses, had said that the female passenger was on board bus service 190, which was traveling along Orchard Road at approximately 6:45 pm on July 5.

Following the incident, the bus captain brought the vehicle to a safe stop and checked on the passengers, he said, adding that those affected were safely transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

Several photos of the incident that went viral online showed the bus parked close to The Heeren.

Pictures posted on the social media site Xiaohongshu revealed a huge hole in one of the bus's upper deck windows, while the remaining window panel is cracked.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) then said that the injured woman was taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.