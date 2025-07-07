Singapore: Elderly Woman Passenger, 57, Injured on SMRT Bus 190 After Bottle Thrown at Window Causes Damage

A 57-year-old woman, travelling on SMRT service 190, was rushed to hospital with injuries after someone, believed to be a person in the street, threw a bottle at the bus that left a hole in its window.

The police said that they were informed about the incident in Orchard Road at about 6.50 pm on Saturday, July 5. The investigations are still ongoing.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that the injured passenger was conscious when she was taken to Raffles Hospital.

Vincent Gay, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses, said that the bottle was thrown at the double-decker bus while it was traveling down Orchard Road at approximately 6:45 pm.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Gay further said the bus driver had pulled over to check on the passengers. To continue their journey, all impacted passengers were moved to a different bus.

"We are cooperating with the police in their investigations," Gay told ST.

Several photos of the incident that went viral online showed the bus parked close to The Heeren.

Pictures posted on the social media site Xiaohongshu revealed a huge hole in one of the bus's upper deck windows, while the remaining window panel is cracked.

Shin Min Daily News reported that bloodstains were observed close to the bus door.