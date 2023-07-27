Sinead O'Connor's Heartbreaking Final Tweet Days Before Her Death Was About How Much She Loved Her Late Son

Sinead O'Connor's heartbreaking final tweet days before her death was about how deeply she loved her late son, Shane O'Connor, who died in January 2022. O'Connor conveyed her overwhelming sense of being "lost" without her son. "For all mothers of Suicided children," she wrote in the caption, accompanied by the song's link on Spotify.

"Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra." The Irish singer tragically lost her 17-year-old son to suicide after he was reported missing from a suicide watch at an Irish hospital the previous year. The news of SinÃ©ad O'Connor's death was officially announced by her family on Wednesday, as tributes continue to pour in from all corners of the world.

Heartbreaking Final Tweet

Sinead O'Connor's life changed forever after the death of her son and her mental health issues started getting aggravated. Her passing was announced by her family on Wednesday but no cause of death was given.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved SinÃ©ad," the singer's family said.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

On her Twitter account, O'Connor paid tribute to her late son on several occasions, including an emotional tribute posted on July 17. She had replied to a tweet that asked users to tell them how their life was going with emojis.

" #lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022," O'Connor wrote in reply. The message was accompanied by a photo of O'Connor embracing her Shane.

"Been living as undead night creature since," she continued.

"He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

"Bardo" appears to be a reference to Buddhist philosophy, which deals with the various stages of life, death, and rebirth.

Tragic Last Days

In July 2022, O'Connor was hospitalized after posting a series of distressing messages that indicated her intention to "follow" her late son. On the same day, she shared links to three songs by Curtis Mayfield on Twitter: "Here But I'm Gone," "New World Order," and "No One Knows About a Good Thing â€” You Don't Have to Cry."

O'Connor also shared another song by Al Green, titled "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," on her Twitter account.

Following the tragic loss of her son, O'Connor's management team released a statement announcing that she would be taking a hiatus from performing for the remainder of the year. Consequently, all her scheduled gigs were canceled.

O'Connor burst onto the music scene with her debut album, "The Lion and the Cobra" in 1987 at the young age of 20, Over the course of her record-setting career, she went on to release a total of 10 studio albums.

Three years after her debut album, she gained widespread fame and became a household name with her powerful rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," originally written by Prince. The song became an iconic power ballad and remains one of her most celebrated works.

In October 1992, O'Connor sparked controversy during her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" when she tore a photo of Pope John Paul II on stage, making a statement against sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

In 2018, she underwent a significant life change and converted to Islam, subsequently changing her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat.

The singer is survived by three children: Jake Reynolds, aged 36, Roisin Waters, aged 27, and Yeshua Bonadio, aged 16.