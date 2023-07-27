How Did Sinead O'Connor Die? Irish Music Known for 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Dies Aged 56 After Years of Mental Health Battle and 18 Months After Son Died

SinÃ©ad O'Connor, the talented and controversial singer known for the iconic song "Nothing Compares 2 U," has died years after battling mental health issues, her "devastated" family confirmed. He was 56. The Irish singer gained global fame with her emotional rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" in 1990.

It comes a year after the 17-year-old son of the mother of four committed suicide in January 2022 after escaping the hospital while under suicide watch. At the time of her death, the musician, who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam, was known to split her time between Co Roscommon, Ireland, and London.

Gone Without a Notice

O'Connor's family announced her death in a statement, saying, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved SinÃ©ad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

In her last Tweet, O'Connor posted a photo of Shane and said: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.

"I am lost in the bardo without him."

In addition, the singer, who was a mother of four, shared several Spotify links to emotionally poignant songs, including one that she dedicated to "all mothers of Suicided children."

O'Connor burst onto the music scene with her first album, "The Lion and the Cobra," in 1987 when she was just 20 years old. Throughout her remarkable career, she released a total of 10 studio albums, leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

Three years after her debut, O'Connor achieved widespread recognition and became a household name with her powerful rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," a captivating power ballad originally penned by Prince.

The song's emotional delivery and O'Connor's soulful voice resonated with audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as an iconic singer.

The song catapulted O'Connor to international stardom, and in 1990, it was honored with the title of the number one world single by the Billboard Music Awards.

The music video that accompanied the song, showcasing a close-up of O'Connor's tearful face, became as iconic as the track itself and is regarded as one of the most recognizable and memorable videos of the decade.

Star in Her Own Right

In 1991, the year after her breakthrough, O'Connor received a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance for her album "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got." In 2018, O'Connor took the decision to convert to Islam and subsequently changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat.

"This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim," she wrote on Twitter on October 19, 2018. "This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada'."

In January 2022, the Irish singer-songwriter experienced the tragic loss of her 17-year-old son, who she shared had "decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God."

"Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital's Lynn Ward been able to go missing???" O'Connor wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

In January 2022, the Irish singer-songwriter lost her 17-year-old son, who she shared, "decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God." The heart-wrenching event deeply affected her and her family.

"I've decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him," she said of Shane, 17, whose body was found Jan. 7, a day after he went missing from suicide watch at an Irish hospital.

Her last tweet, which she sent earlier this month, was a tribute to her late son.

Throughout her illustrious career, O'Connor's journey was marked by both accomplishments and controversy, as she frequently made headlines for her eccentric behavior.

One defining moment came during her guest appearance and musical performance on "Saturday Night Live" in October 1992. In a passionate protest against sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, O'Connor tore a picture of Pope John Paul II on stage while singing "Success Has Made a Failure of Our Home."

Following the protest on "Saturday Night Live," the Grammy winner faced severe consequences, with NBC banning her from appearing on the network for life.

Born in Glenageary, south Co Dublin, in 1966, O'Connor faced early hardships as her parents separated when she was young. She later revealed the abuse she endured from her mother.

Her first marriage to music producer John Reynolds resulted in the birth of her son, Jake, who is now 36 years old.

O'Connor had an abortion with their second child after her separation from Reynolds in 1989. Shortly afterward, she began a relationship with Irish journalist John Waters, with whom she had a daughter named Roisin in 1996.

However, their relationship ended, leading to a bitter and highly publicized court battle for custody of their child. Eventually, O'Connor agreed to let Roisin live with Waters.

In the mid-2000s, O'Connor became a mother to two more children. In 2004, she gave birth to her son Shane after a brief romance with Donald Lunny. Two years later, she welcomed her son Yeshua with Irishman Frank Bonadio.

O'Connor also went through three other unsuccessful marriages, with each lasting less than a year. Her fourth marriage to therapist Barry Herridge, for example, ended after only a week.

O'Connor is survived by her three children.