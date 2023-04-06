The Simpsons Predicted US President's Arrest, Barbie Movie 29 Years Ago

The Simpsons are back in the news with their wild predictions coming true years later. This time it involves the arrest of former U.S. President Donald Trump, which the show predicted 29 years ago.

Show Predicted Release of Barbie Movie and American President's Arrest in a Single Episode

The episode, which has caught everyone's attention on social media, was titled "Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy," and was aired in 1994.

In the episode, Lisa Simpson tries to make Barbie creators come out with a more feminist toy that encourages young girls. A clip from the episode shows the Simpsons family watching a TV program where anchor Kent Brockman addresses her campaign. "Though it was unusual to spend 28 minutes reporting on a doll, this reporter found it impossible to stop talking," the broadcaster deadpans. "It's just really fascinating news folks. Good night."

As a quick note before the report ends, Brockman suddenly adds that the president has been arrested. What made the episode popular was the fact that Barbie Movie trailer was coincided with Trump becoming the first former US president to be arrested. The movie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell and Dame Hellen Mirren.

Social Media Reacts

The eerie prediction made on the social nearly 29 years ago left many social media users shocked.

"This is literally the news today," wrote a Twitter user as another added, "Not gonna lie this is the wildest Simpsons prediction yet."

"Someone in The Simpsons writers room has to be a prophet because HOW," read another tweet.

"The Simpsons predicted Trumps arrest and Barbie same day.....my bet is one of them is a psychic, or working with one....there's no other reason how it could happen so often," opined a user.

"The new Barbie movie & Trump's arrest. the writers of the Simpson's might be the aliens that were already here," wrote another user.

"I'm convinced someone on the Simpsons' team was a time traveler," read a tweet.

"Not sure you're following â€” I mean how has The Simpsons again predicted something so well (Barbie doll movie news today + Trump arrest)" read another.