Simone Biles Slams Trump with "I Love My Black Job" Tweet After Winning Olympic Gold

Simone Biles, Olympic gymnastics champion, responded to former President Donald Trump's controversial comments about "Black jobs." Biles, 27, made her statement after winning gold in the women's gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A Social Media Statement

Following her victory, Biles tweeted, "I love my black job," quote-tweeting a post that praised her as the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) and noted that winning gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her "black job." This tweet was seen as a direct response to Trump's comments about migrants taking "Black jobs" in the United States.

LeBron James Joins In

NBA star LeBron James joined the conversation, tweeting "Black" with a goat and heart emoji in response to Biles' tweet. This exchange subtly addressed Trump's repeated and controversial use of the phrase, which has been criticized for stoking fears about immigration and reinforcing racial stereotypes.

Trump's Controversial Comments

Trump's comments about "Black jobs," first made during the presidential debate against Joe Biden, have sparked widespread criticism. Many have questioned what a "Black job" is supposed to be, accusing Trump of perpetuating stereotypes about the type of work Black people do.

Continued Use of the Phrase

Despite the backlash, Trump has continued to use the phrase at his rallies and during his appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists. When asked to define a "Black job," Trump said, "A Black job is anybody that has a job. That's what it is." He claimed that there is an "invasion" of people entering the country, affecting the Black population the most.

Biles' Historic Achievements

Simone Biles, with five eponymous skills and a record-setting career, is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time. Her stunning comeback at the Paris Olympics included winning two gold medals, bringing her total to six. She is the first US gymnast to win two all-around golds, having also won in 2016.