Simon Bowes-Lyon, the current Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, is facing jail time for sexually assaulting a woman in an incident that took place in February 2020.

The 34-year-old, a great-great-nephew of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen mother, barged into a 20-something woman's bedroom while she was sleeping during an event he was hosting at Glamis Castle, the Queen Mother's childhood home in Scotland.



Bowes-Lyon Pulled Up the Victim's Nightdress and Groped Her

Bowes-Lyon repeatedly grabbed the victim and told her he wanted to have an affair with her during the alcohol-fueled assault, which lasted more than 20 minutes. He pulled up the woman's nightdress, pushed her up against a wall and inappropriately touched her.

When the victim rejected his advances, He called her a "rude, mean, bad and horrible person" as he told her that she couldn't tell him what to do in his own home. The victim managed to push him off and kick him out of the room before sending messages to other guests for help, but he returned and tried to re-enter the bedroom. The woman fled the castle in the morning and flew home to report the matter to the authorities.

Bowes-Lyon Faces 5 Years in Jail, Blames it on Alcohol

Bowes-Lyon, who is the Queen's cousin, admitted to a charge of sexual assault at the Dundee Crown Court on Monday.He faces up to five years in jail for the offence, which took place on Feb. 13 last year. The aristocrat was granted bail and placed on the sex offenders register. His sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

He issued an apology as he left court: "I am greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home. Clearly I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident. As someone who is only too well aware of the damage that alcohol can cause, I should have known better."

"I recognize, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behavior. I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility," he added.