Popular Indian Television star Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack. The actor-cum-social media influencer, who was the winner of reality show Bigg Boss, was 40. Sources from the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai revealed that Shukla had taken some pills before sleeping and didn't wake up. Authorities from the hospital later confirmed he died due to a heart attack.

Shukla has a massive fanbase and is one of the most famous Television stars in India. His death has left the entire entertainment fraternity in shock. Cooper Hospital is currently doing the postmortem and the body will be discharged soon, according to reports.

Shukla achieved his major breakthrough with the popular Indian TV serials. The TV star is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Shukla's housemate Sana Khan, during an interaction with the media, said that the actor's rumored girlfriend Shenaaz Gill is heartbroken. Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has also revealed that she 'is not fine' after the death of Shukla.

Shukla's Fans Mourn Bigg Boss 13 Winner

Fans of Shukla have expressed their grief on Twitter and other social media platforms. "Absolutely heartbreaking @sidharth_shukla RIP. Condolences with friends and family. Lost for words," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Another Indian actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his official account and wrote, "Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon.... Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother."

Many others flooded the social media platform with heartbreaking messages, mourning the actor's untimely demise.

Read more