How Did Bad Bones Die? Wrestling Star John Klinger Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 40, Just Nine Days after His Final Match

European wrestling star John Klinger, better known as Bad Bones, has died aged 40, German wrestling promotion Westside Xtreme Wrestling announced. Details regarding the cause of Klinger's death and the exact timing have not yet been revealed. Anxious fans have been waiting to know more about the circumstances under which the Klinger died.

Klinger was best known for his wrestling career in Europe and his occasional appearances with the major American company TNA. Bad Bones had a 20-year wrestling career, achieving his first major success in 2007 by winning wXw's Strong Style Tournament. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners from the moment news of his death became public.

Sudden Death of a Star

Klinger held wXw's top title, the Unified World Wrestling Championship, three times. Tributes from across the wrestling world have poured in for Bad Bones.

"John Klinger was one of the defining wrestlers at wXw for over a decade. He won all of the major titles at wXw and won both 16 Carat Gold and Shortcut to the Top," the promotion said in a post on X.

"In his almost 450 matches in the wXw ring, he always worked hard and did his best to excite his fans," wXw continued.

"At just 40 years old, John died far too early, shortly before his planned retirement. We wish his family and friends strength in this difficult time," the post concluded.

Played Last Match Only a Few Days Back

Former WWE wrestler Flash Morgan Webster, who was Klinger's final opponent, shared his thoughts about their last match on social media. "I only wrestled him 9 days ago," Webster said.

"Was talking to him in Poland after the match about how he was gonna retire in September and was happy with what he'd achieved and was happy to step away on his own terms. Life can be so cruel. Rest in peace John."

All Elite Wrestling star Will Ospreay tweeted: "RIP "Bad Bones" John Klinger Always a pleasure."

World Wrestling Entertainment commentator Corey Graves also paid tribute to Klinger.

"Man, I just heard the news about John "Bad Bones" Klinger. What a gem of a human," Graves said. "I had so much fun wrestling/traveling with John back in our NWE days in Europe. My condolences to all of his friends and family. Rest well, my friend."