Donald Trump Announces He Is Unlikely to Run for President in 2028 if He Loses in November Election

Former President Donald Trump suggested that he is unlikely to run in 2028 if he loses the November 5 election against Vice President Kamala Harris. In an interview that aired Sunday on 'Full Measure' with Sharyl Attkisson, the 78-year-old said that he doesn't foresee himself launching another campaign if he does not win the White House in the upcoming election.

"If you're not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?" Attkisson asked Trump. "No, I don't. I think ... that will be it. I don't see that at all," he said when asked if he would run for the White House for a third time.

No Third Time but Confident About Win

"Hopefully, we're gonna be successful," Trump added. The former president would be 82 years old by the time of the 2028 election. If he wins in 2024, he won't be able to run again, as U.S. presidents are limited to two terms—eight years total.

Harris and Trump are in a fierce competition, with the presidential race extremely close as Election Day approaches on November 5.

While millions of voters will cast their ballots on or before Election Day, the outcome is likely to hinge on just a few key states.

There are seven swing states that could go either way, but the dynamics of the race will change significantly depending on which candidate secures the major battleground states.

If Trump aims to become the first president since Grover Cleveland to win non-consecutive terms, he will need to implement significant changes in his campaign, as warned by a leading political analyst.

Douglas E. Schoen, who has advised both Bill Clinton and Mike Bloomberg, shared this analysis in an opinion piece for the Daily Breeze on Saturday, shortly after appearing on Fox News to offer similar insights.

Harris Has Slight Advantage over Trump

Despite Harris having a slight advantage recently, Schoen stated he would still "bet on Trump," a view he reiterated in his op-ed, with a few conditions.

He said that Trump must focus on pressing issues and work harder to associate Harris with a struggling administration that only has a 39 percent approval rating, according to recent Gallup polls.

"Further, doing so would force Harris to defend the Biden administration's record in key areas," Schoen wrote - citing "inflation, a surging cost of living, and historic numbers of illegal migrant crossings" specifically.

"Given that more than six-in-10 (62 percent) of voters disapprove of Biden's handling of immigration, and a similar 60 percent disapprove of the administration's handling of the economy, forcing Harris to defend her record should be the top priority for the Trump campaign."

Trump has narrowly escaped death twice, having survived another suspected assassination attempt just two months after he was shot in the ear.

Ryan Wesley Routh is facing several felony gun charges after being arrested while fleeing the scene of his attempt on the former president's life.

The 58-year-old is alleged to have aimed an AK-47 at the Republican presidential candidate through a fence while Trump was golfing at the Trump International Golf Club.